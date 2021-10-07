NFL Draft Analyst: Mississippi State's Charles Cross Has First-Round Potential

Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross’ draft stock is rapidly rising.

And deservedly so, as Cross has been one of the few bright spots for the Bulldogs offensive line this season.

Cross has continued to build on his strong freshman season, and he doesn’t look to be slowing down any time soon. Head coach Mike Leach commented on Cross’ growth after the Bulldogs' second game of the season.

“I thought he played better this week. To be honest, that last week he played, I didn’t think he had a particularly good game," Leach told reporters at the time. "He would have some big plays, but then had some try-to-do-too-much stuff and then all of a sudden there’d be some lapse. I did think he played well this last week. I thought he graded out the top of our O-line group this week.”

Despite being a sophomore, there’s a real chance Cross could declare for the 2022 NFL Draft after this season. And if his development and improvements continue to trend upward, he could very well be in the first-round conversation.

Matt Miller, ESPN NFL Draft Analyst and founder of thedraftscout.com, had high praise for Charles Cross earlier this week.

Cross certainly has the athleticism and size to succeed at the next level. Specifically, with how quick pass-rushers in the NFL are in today’s game, Cross is the type of offensive tackle NFL teams are searching for – Powerful with quick feet, elite agility at the line.

That’s exactly what the lineman has showcased through the early part of the season.

There are still a lot of games and time between now and the 2022 NFL Draft, but Cross is certainly making an impression among NFL scouts and draft Analysts.