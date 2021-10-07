Goodbye Bond, hello Walk of Fame star for Daniel Craig

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Daniel Craig finally got a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame on Wednesday, days before his last movie as James Bond opens in the United States. “No Time to Die” marks Craig’s fifth and final outing as the suave British secret agent, ending a role that has spanned 15 years.

