Suspect Arrested In Fatal Shooting
Springfield police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting earlier this week. 43-year-old Hason Willis was shot and killed Monday night outside a strip mall on Stevenson Drive. While investigating the killing, police learned that there had been a disturbance at the same location one day earlier, where a suspect displayed a firearm and threatened several people. They identified that individual as 37-year-old Christopher Hall of Beloit, Wisconsin.www.wmay.com
