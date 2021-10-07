2021 Business Excellence Winner: Kathy Collinsworth of the Monadnock Humane Society

Kathy Collinsworth has been the Executive Director of Monadnock Humane Society now for five years. Prior to that, she was President of Monadnock United Way and Executive Director of Stonewall Farm. Kathy has dedicated most of her career to nonprofits, both in her career as well as in volunteering. This entails everything from serving at The Community Kitchen to serving on Boards. Kathy believes that the vital work of the nonprofit sector and the economic impact that it has, dramatically improves the quality of life in our region. She is the immediate past President of Keene Elm City Rotary Club, President of NH Federation of Humane Societies, a member of Ladies Charitable Society, 100+ Women Who Care Cheshire County and Trustee of Savings Bank of Walpole. As a Rotarian, Kathy volunteered in El Salvador for 7 years building houses in extremely impoverished villages. She is a native of the Monadnock Region where she raised her son, Seth, who is now a Biomedical Engineer in Massachusetts. Kathy and her husband, Bob, live in Keene, NH with their three dogs and a cat.