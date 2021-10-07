Top Rank’s Bob Arum blasted Kate Abdo: “Fuck her and fuck them. There was no faceoff.”
The world of boxing comes with a lot of back-and-forths and conditions, and that’s perhaps particularly true when it comes to unusual joint events like the ESPN/Fox broadcast (both pay-per-view) of Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury III (Saturday, October 9, at 9 p.m. ET). And that’s context that should be kept in mind when considering a rant like this from Bob Arum, the founder and CEO of Top Rank (which has a deal with Fury), against Kate Abdo (who was hosting pre-fight events for Wilder-Fury III as part of her deal with Fox Sports):awfulannouncing.com
