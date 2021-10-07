2021 Business Excellence Winner: Cameron G. Shilling of McLane Middleton
Cameron is a director in McLane Middleton’s Litigation Department, and chair of the Privacy and Information Security Group. In his 20 plus years as a lawyer, Cameron has managed, litigated and resolved numerous commercial matters involving data security, technology, business, and employment issues in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New England, and around the country. His education and depth of legal experience, as well as his professional interests and passions, are strengths that Cameron leverages to provide the highest quality counseling and litigation services to clients.www.nhbr.com
