2021 Business Excellence Winner: Cameron G. Shilling of McLane Middleton

By NH Business Review Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCameron is a director in McLane Middleton’s Litigation Department, and chair of the Privacy and Information Security Group. In his 20 plus years as a lawyer, Cameron has managed, litigated and resolved numerous commercial matters involving data security, technology, business, and employment issues in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New England, and around the country. His education and depth of legal experience, as well as his professional interests and passions, are strengths that Cameron leverages to provide the highest quality counseling and litigation services to clients.

2021 Business Excellence Winner: Kyle Reagan of DECCO, Inc.

Kyle owns and operates DECCO, a merit-shop specialty mechanical contractor based in Nashua NH which employs over 200 “partners” and operates across New England. DECCO recently opened a Craft Training Center and Weld School in Brookline, NH which provides career opportunities for people interested in a career in the construction trades and supports DECCO’s federally approved Apprentice Program. The program has produced state and national winners in the Associated Builders & Contractors Annual Craft Olympics and is the most awarded program in America. Kyle has served on the Associated Builders & Contractors Board of Directors for over 20 years and has been inducted into its hall of fame, known as the “Legends Program.” He is currently serving his second term as the Chairman of Board of ABC. Prior to joining DECCO, Kyle played professional baseball in the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves organizations.
BROOKLINE, NH
2021 Business Excellence Winner: Kelly Roosa Cohen of Cohen Closing & Title, LLC

Prior to founding Cohen Closing & Title, LLC, Kelly Roosa Cohen experienced many facets of the real estate industry over her career. Most recently, she spent nearly a decade as the Vice President of a title and closing company in Southern New Hampshire. In addition, after graduating from Providence College, Kelly practiced brokerage, became a licensed real estate instructor and a licensed mediator on real estate matters through the New Hampshire Association of Realtors. From a leadership capacity, Kelly has served on the boards of the Women’s Council of Realtors and the Greater Manchester/Nashua Board of Realtors. Kelly prides herself on being the most professional and knowledgeable closing and title agent in her community. Whether it’s property legislation regarding home ownership, budget changes or tax issues, she is always at the forefront of these conversations.
REAL ESTATE
Encore Green Environmental Appoints G-Force as the Re-Furbishing Partner for NOMAD Excel

FT. WORTH, Texas, Oct 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Encore Green Environmental names Texas based G-Force to re-furbish the legacy Nomad water treatment technology units to become the improved NOMAD Excel™. Encore Green is an agriculture company dedicated to applying by-product water to beneficial use for agriculture and carbon sequestration....
BUSINESS
Winners annouced for 2021 Milken-Penn GSE Education Business Plan Competition

Penn's Graduate School of Education recently announced the winners for this year’s Milken-Penn GSE Education Business Plan Competition. The grand prize winner was Readlee, a company which uses artificial intelligence to track students as they read. The Milken-Penn GSE Education Business Plan Competition has been running since 2010. Entrants to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outdoor Writers Association of America Announces Excellence in Craft Contest Winners

Jay Peak, Vermont – (Oct. 7, 2021) Through its annual Excellence in Craft Contest, the Outdoor Writers Association of America honored 60 professional journalists for their prize-winning work in dozens of media outlets. The winners were announced on the evening of October 5th during OWAA’s annual conference at Jay Peak...
HOBBIES
EPA Recognizes SCV Water as 2021 WaterSense Excellence Award Winner

SCV Water has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a 2021 WaterSense Excellence Award winner for its Multifamily Apartment Program, which strives to improve water efficiency in multifamily housing. “We’re honored to win our second WaterSense Excellence Award,” said Matt Dickens, SCV Water’s sustainability manager. “We’re so...
ENVIRONMENT
And, the winners are...

Marietta Power and Water celebrates Public Power Week and Clean Water Week, October 3 - 9, in several ways — one of which is recognizing employees for a job well done! Local vendors sponsored prized during a drawing to appreciate employees.
POLITICS
Your Mortgage: Champion of Business award winner

We’re excited to announce that Fountain Mortgage was awarded as an honoree of the Kansas City Business Journal’s Champions of Business this month. Our company is one of 17 local businesses in Kansas City to win this year. It’s humbling for us to be in a group of Kansas City honorees that includes ubiquitous KC institutions such as JE Dunn, Netsmart, SelectQuote, CBIZ, and others.
KANSAS CITY, KS
10,000 John Deere workers strike

Deere & Co. and union representatives for as many as 10,000 of the company's employees represented by the United Auto Workers are on strike as of Thursday. Last night contacts at Deere told FOX Business Wednesday evening that the talks are still ongoing and that they hoped to reach an agreement. The United Auto Workers told FOX Business that there was no update, and reiterated the strike deadline of 11:59 p.m.
ECONOMY
Graham says tens of thousands of Brazilian immigrants ‘wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags’ are headed for Connecticut

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, an outspoken critic of President Biden’s immigration policies, said affluent Brazilians were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and heading to Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”. In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Graham (R-S.C.) was critical of the administration’s order to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Will You Need A COVID Vaccine To Renew Your License?

The short, and very clear answer, that you need to know is that NO there is no vaccination requirement to renew your license or registration in New York State. no you do not need to have proof of vaccination for COVID-19 in New York State to continue to drive your vehicle.
NFL
Virginia dad vilified for defending daughter shows rot at heart of system: Devine

The callousness is what is so hard to stomach from the progressive elites of Loudon County, Virginia, the wealthy dormitory community of Washington, DC. They laughed and cheered when plumber Scott Smith was crash-tackled by police and humiliated at a school board meeting on June 22 as he tried to raise the plight of his 15-year-old daughter who he says was raped and sodomized in the school bathroom by a boy in a skirt. No one expressed any concern for his daughter.
VIRGINIA STATE
“Isn’t That a Jury Question?” U. S. Supreme Court Bores Down to the Heart of the Matter in United States v. Tsarnaev

“Isn’t that a jury question?” As a trial lawyer who has tried 75 jury trials in Georgia, that is my default position, i.e., a jury should decide each issue of fact. Not a trial judge and certainly not an appellate court. Juries perform this task of finding facts every day, in every courtroom in the United States. It’s what juries do…and it’s the very foundation our system of Justice is built upon.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missouri governor vows criminal prosecution of reporter who found flaw in state website

On Tuesday, a reporter with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch alerted the state that Social Security numbers of school teachers and administrators were vulnerable to public exposure due to flaws on a website maintained by Missouri’s department of education. The newspaper agreed to hold off publishing any story while the department fixed the problem and protected […] The post Missouri governor vows criminal prosecution of reporter who found flaw in state website appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE

