2021 Business Excellence Winner: Kelly Roosa Cohen of Cohen Closing & Title, LLC

By NH Business Review Staff
nhbr.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrior to founding Cohen Closing & Title, LLC, Kelly Roosa Cohen experienced many facets of the real estate industry over her career. Most recently, she spent nearly a decade as the Vice President of a title and closing company in Southern New Hampshire. In addition, after graduating from Providence College, Kelly practiced brokerage, became a licensed real estate instructor and a licensed mediator on real estate matters through the New Hampshire Association of Realtors. From a leadership capacity, Kelly has served on the boards of the Women’s Council of Realtors and the Greater Manchester/Nashua Board of Realtors. Kelly prides herself on being the most professional and knowledgeable closing and title agent in her community. Whether it’s property legislation regarding home ownership, budget changes or tax issues, she is always at the forefront of these conversations.

