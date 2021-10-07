BUSINESS: So you have a great idea for a product

How many times have you started brainstorming on business ideas, trying to come up with something never seen before to invest your time and money in, and how many times have you ended up discouraged by the product of your effort? And even though you know it’s impossible, somehow it seems that whatever comes to your mind as a fresh and lucrative idea, someone else has already thought of it, implemented it and made a fortune out of it. Again, you were too late. But even though it seems hopeless at times, the truth is there were never as many business opportunities as there are today. Sure, you can try your best to come up with a game-changing idea, a completely new paradigm, but there is another way to succeed - find a niche you believe you can excel in and be better than the next guy. Here are some ideas to consider in the search for your true calling:

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO