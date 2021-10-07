2021 Business Excellence Winner: Kyle Reagan of DECCO, Inc.

Kyle owns and operates DECCO, a merit-shop specialty mechanical contractor based in Nashua NH which employs over 200 “partners” and operates across New England. DECCO recently opened a Craft Training Center and Weld School in Brookline, NH which provides career opportunities for people interested in a career in the construction trades and supports DECCO’s federally approved Apprentice Program. The program has produced state and national winners in the Associated Builders & Contractors Annual Craft Olympics and is the most awarded program in America. Kyle has served on the Associated Builders & Contractors Board of Directors for over 20 years and has been inducted into its hall of fame, known as the “Legends Program.” He is currently serving his second term as the Chairman of Board of ABC. Prior to joining DECCO, Kyle played professional baseball in the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves organizations.