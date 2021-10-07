CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brookline, NH

2021 Business Excellence Winner: Kyle Reagan of DECCO, Inc.

By NH Business Review Staff
nhbr.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle owns and operates DECCO, a merit-shop specialty mechanical contractor based in Nashua NH which employs over 200 “partners” and operates across New England. DECCO recently opened a Craft Training Center and Weld School in Brookline, NH which provides career opportunities for people interested in a career in the construction trades and supports DECCO’s federally approved Apprentice Program. The program has produced state and national winners in the Associated Builders & Contractors Annual Craft Olympics and is the most awarded program in America. Kyle has served on the Associated Builders & Contractors Board of Directors for over 20 years and has been inducted into its hall of fame, known as the “Legends Program.” He is currently serving his second term as the Chairman of Board of ABC. Prior to joining DECCO, Kyle played professional baseball in the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves organizations.

www.nhbr.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike Thursday, the first major walkout at the agricultural machinery giant in more than three decades. The union had said its members would walk off the job if no deal has been reached Wednesday. The vast majority of the union rejected a contract offer earlier this week that would have delivered 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others at the Illinois company known for its green tractors.
MOLINE, IL
The Hill

Kyrie Irving explains his decision to remain unvaccinated

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving on Wednesday explained his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 a day after his team announced it was suspending him because his stance made him ineligible to play or practice in their arena. Irving framed his decision as standing up for people who lose...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashua, NH
Nashua, NH
Business
City
Brookline, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#New England#Decco Inc#Apprentice Program#Board Of Abc#The Cincinnati Reds
The Associated Press

6 killed in Beirut clashes as tensions over blast probe soar

BEIRUT (AP) — Armed clashes erupted Thursday in Beirut during a protest organized by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and its allies against the lead judge probing last year’s blast in the city’s port. At least six people were killed and dozens were wounded in the most protracted and violent street fighting in the city in years, authorities said.
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy