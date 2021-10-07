SIPS Happy Hour events debut
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
The first of the Diamond City Partnership’s SIPS Happy Hour events was held on Wednesday night. A number of downtown restaurants and bars offered drink specials between 5 and 7 p.m. This shot shows a poster with the drink specials on the door of Senunas’ Bar & Grill, one of the participating bars. If you missed Wednesday’s happy hour, it occurs every Wednesday until Nov. 10, and can be found at Bank & Vine, Boozy B’s, Bronco’s Vault Brazilian Steakhouse, Cafe Toscana, Franklin’s, Oyster Restaurant, Rodano’s and The DownPour, in addition to Senunas’.
Comments / 0