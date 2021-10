The Lytle JV Lady Pirates had a fantastic showing at home against Poteet on Friday, sweeping the Lady Aggies 25-11, 25-10. Every one of the girls contributed to the win in a big way; the back row had their best game of the year passing, and the entire team served up over 20 aces. Special recognition goes out to freshman Arianna Garcia and sophomore Lola Patino; both players played in the varsity match beforehand, and the extra work didn’t slow them down.

POTEET, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO