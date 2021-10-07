MGolf, Long, Razorbacks Win Blessings Collegiate Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas collected a clean sweep at the 2021 Blessings Collegiate Invitational including the men’s team title, the men’s individual champion in Luke Long, the combined team title with the Razorback women and the combined best ball with Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira and Brooke Matthews. Matthews additionally won the women’s individual title for the second straight year and the Razorback women won their second straight team title.arkansasrazorbacks.com
