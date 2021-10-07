CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Braves-Brewers series a test between friends and closers

Lancaster Online
 7 days ago

Will Smith picked up a lot in his two-plus seasons with Milwaukee (2014 through the early part of 2016). He returns there a much wiser man Friday, as his Braves mix it up with the Brewers in the first game of their National League Division Series. And not just about...

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 Brewers who completely choked in the NLDS

The Atlanta Braves were able to claim the NLDS as some key members of the Milwaukee Brewers choked. The NLDS featuring the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers is officially over. After falling behind 1-0 in the series by losing game 1 in Milwaukee, the Braves went out and claimed Games 2 through 4 to advance on to the NLCS.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Williams
Person
Will Smith
Person
Dashiell Hammett
Audacy

Here's how much money Freddie Freeman is expected to command this offseason

It won't be cheap, but all signs seem to point to Freddie Freeman remaining with the Atlanta Braves beyond the 2021 season. ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Wednesday that while Freeman figures to command a pretty large contract this winter, the belief is that the reigning National League MVP will ultimately re-sign with the Braves:
MLB
FanSided

3 Brewers who won’t be back after NLDS disappointment

The Milwaukee Brewers’ 2021 season has come to an end after falling to the Atlanta Braves in four games in the NLDS. Here are three players who likely won’t be back next season. The Milwaukee Brewers‘ plans to make it to the World Series for the first time since 1982...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves Brewers
FanSided

Brewers: Craig Counsell squarely to blame for Game 3 defeat

Brewers manager Craig Counsell got it wrong during Milwaukee’s Game 3 defeat to the Braves when he took Freddy Peralta out of the game. The Milwaukee Brewers are in danger of being knocked out of the MLB playoffs because of their Game 3 loss to the Braves at Truist Park.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Travis d’Arnaud credits Joc Pederson for turnaround

Of all the trade deadline acquisitions brought in to provide outfield help, Joc Pederson has been the least productive on paper. His .747 OPS — while still serviceable — is by far the lowest of the four, and it’s not like he’s some type of defensive stalwart either. As a result, he’s been relegated primarily to pinch-hit duties as the Braves fourth outfielder, limiting his everyday impact. However, that doesn’t mean his acquisition was any less significant. As Travis d’Arnaud pointed out following yesterday’s critical win over the Phillies, everything began to turn around once Pederson arrived in Atlanta.
MLB
Post-Crescent

Here's how national oddsmakers are picking the Milwaukee Brewers-Atlanta Braves series

The Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves split their regular season games. So what do the oddsmakers and writers say about this?. They wrote, "Milwaukee possesses arguably the best starting pitching staff in all of baseball. Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta have the potential to dominate series, and Josh Hader is one of the best closers in Major League Baseball. The Brewers offer value in NL Pennant odds at +350."
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Baseball fans are roasting Christian Yelich for striking out to end Brewers season

Christian Yelich’s forgettable season got even more so as he ended the Brewers season with a strikeout and now fans are roasting him for it. MLB and Milwaukee Brewers fans alike spent much of the 2021 season wondering where the MVP version of Christian Yelich had gone to. The slugging outfielder struggled mightily throughout the year by his standards but, with the Brew Crew taking on the Braves in the ALDS, people were holding out hope that he might turn it around.
MLB
On Milwaukee

Here's the schedule for the Brewers' postseason series against the Braves

The Brewers still have three regular season games left on the calendar, but everyone's eyes are already on the playoffs now that Milwaukee's locked up the NL Division crown – and now that their first-round opponent is decided. Thanks to their win over divisional rival Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night,...
MLB
spectrumnews1.com

Brewers vs. Braves: 3 things to watch for in the NLDS series against Atlanta

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers will open a best-of-five National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves Friday afternoon at American Family Field. It's only fitting that the year Hank Aaron passes away, the two franchises he played for meet for the first time ever in the playoffs. The Braves left Milwaukee for Atlanta after the 1965 season.
MLB
chatsports.com

2021 NLDS Preview: Braves, Brewers split season series

Well, Braves fans, the Atlanta Braves professional baseball club overcame overwhelming odds this season to clinch their fourth straight division crown. They had to do so without the services of Ronald Acuna Jr., Mike Soroka, Marcell Ozuna, and Travis d’Arnaud among others for vast swaths of this season, but they pulled it off and that is cause for celebration. However, we now must turn our attention to the upcoming matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers who coasted to the NL Central crown (despite the Cardinals’ September surge). The Brewers will have home field advantage in the five game series, but before we dig into previewing the series itself, lets look at how the regular season series between these two clubs went.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy