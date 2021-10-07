Why Miss Piggy, Gonzo, And Yvette Nicole Brown Think The Muppets Are Such A Good Fit For Halloween
While The Muppets have been known to hang out in Manhattan, Nanny's nursery, TV studios, outer space, and in Disney theme parks, the iconic characters have somehow never convened for a swine-killing...ahem...spine-chilling Halloween adventure. (Sorry, Miss Piggy.) Thankfully, everyone's October will be filled with felt-covered tricks and treats in the form of Disney+'s new special Muppets Haunted Mansion, which is a delightfully macabre combo that delivers everything a fan of The Muppets and Halloween could hope for. And even things we didn't know we were missing, such as Yvette Nicole Brown! And a statuesque Pat Sajak!www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0