Why Miss Piggy, Gonzo, And Yvette Nicole Brown Think The Muppets Are Such A Good Fit For Halloween

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Simpsons' episode “Treehouse of Horror XXXII.” Read at your own risk!. The Simpsons often likes to poke fun at its execs and owners, though some fans feared those days were gone when Disney took over as its parent company. Luckily, successive seasons and specials have indicated Disney is okay with the comedy poking fun, and the latest "Treehouse of Horror" went above and beyond with an absolutely twisted take on the Disney classic Bambi. And as twisted as it is, I think I like it better than the original!

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO