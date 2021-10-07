CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Aunt of missing Native woman discusses Violence Against Women act, search for her niece

CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe future of the Violence Against Women act is hanging in the balance of the Senate as lawmakers debate reauthorizing the legislation. The bill, initially passed in 1994, is designed to address crimes often committed against women, like domestic abuse. The current bill would expand victim services and also strengthen protections for the LGBTQ+ community as well as Native Americans. Valenda Morigeau, whose niece is a Native woman and has been missing for more than three years, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Women Against Violence, Inc. raising awareness for domestic violence

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Bow after bow, Women Against Violence, Incorporated is not stopping until the Rapid City area is covered. The organization hopes to raise awareness of domestic abuse by hanging purple bows up across town. “Domestic violence happens to our families, our neighbors, our friends. It happens...
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Domestic Violence#Senate#Lgbtq#Cbsn
BBC

Cash awarded to tackle violence against women in Norfolk

Norfolk has been given more than £427,245 from the Home Office to tackle violence against women and girls. The money will be "used for work to enable women to feel safer in public spaces", according to the county's police and crime commissioner (PCC). It will also go towards education projects...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mageenews.com

HYDE-SMITH APPLAUDS $3.96 MILLION TO COMBAT VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN IN MISS.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today applauded the award of more than $3.96 million in U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) funding to support efforts to combat violence against women in Mississippi. The DOJ Office of Violence Against Women approved the FY2021 appropriated funding through grant programs authorized...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Decatur Daily

Panel tackles issue of missing, slain Native Hawaiian women

HONOLULU (AP) — At first, he was just a boyfriend. He gave Ashley Maha'a gifts and attention. But then he gave her drugs and became controlling and abusive. He would punish her for breaking ambiguous, undefined “rules,” only to later say he was sorry and shower her with flowers and lavish presents.
vicksburgnews.com

Hyde-Smith advocates greater rural services under Violence Against Women Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) advocated for greater attention to serving victims of domestic violence and abuse in rural areas as the Senate attempts to reach consensus on Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) reauthorization legislation. Hyde-Smith was invited to testify...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
kiow.com

Ernst Speaks in Support of Bipartisan, Modernized Violence Against Women Act

At today’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a survivor of sexual assault and domestic violence, spoke in support of Congress passing a bipartisan and modernized Violence Against Women Act. Ernst has continued to work in good faith with members of both parties, including Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Ranking Member Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), and Senators John Cornyn (R-Texas), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) on a bill that ensures survivors, including those in rural communities, are prioritized and perpetrators are held accountable—and that can pass both chambers of Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bozone.com

Women’s Center events discuss STEM roles, domestic gun violence

Women’s Center events discuss STEM roles, domestic gun violence. The Montana State University Women’s Center will present Sack Lunch Seminar “What Does a Scientist Look Like?” on Wednesday, October 13th. Abby Turner, Executive Director of the Montana Science Center and MSU Alum will present from noon–1pm. Open to the public, this event will be held in SUB 235. Space is limited. Masks required.
MONTANA STATE
Fortune

Congress must reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, and my company will help make it happen

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Many women live in constant fear for their safety. We all know the statistics, through our mothers, daughters, friends, and coworkers. One in five women have been sexually assaulted and one in three have experienced mental and emotional abuse in a relationship during their lifetime, according to academic research and surveys by federal health agencies. To put a finer—and more troubling—point on it, one in four women will be the victim of violence from a partner during their lives.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MetroWest Daily News

MetroWest Commission on the Status of Women plans online discussion on domestic violence

FRAMINGHAM — The MetroWest Commission on the Status of Women on Thursday will host the second of four online discussions in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Speakers for the event, "Shattered: The Impact of Interpersonal Violence on Loved Ones — Families Share Their Stories," will include Mary Dunne and Malcolm Astley, parents of Lauren Dunne Astley (1993-2011), a Wayland teen who lost her life to interpersonal violence prior to beginning her freshman year of college, and Stephanie Deeley, whose sister, Kim Boleza Parker (1967-2013), was a victim of interpersonal relationship violence and found dead on her front lawn.
WAYLAND, MA
CBS News

More than 200 women and transgender individuals will be transferred out of Rikers amid staffing crisis

More than 200 women and transgender individuals will be temporarily transferred out of the Rikers Island jail complex to "safer, more secure" detention facilities, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday. The decision comes as advocates and lawmakers have reported severe public health and safety concerns at the facility, which has been grappling with a staffing shortage.
The Independent

Family of Indigenous woman who shot dead alleged rapist ‘in self defence’ appeals to judge for mercy

The family of a Native American woman who shot dead her alleged rapist in what she says was self defence, has appealed to a federal judge who could jail her for almost 20 years.Maddesyn George, 27, who has an 18-month-old child, is due to next month appear before a judge who will determine her fate over an incident that happened last summer.On July 12 2020, on the Coleville Indian Reservation in eastern Washington state, Ms George shot and killed Kristopher “Buddy” Graber as he was approaching her car window. She has alleged Graber had raped her the night before and that she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Women in Papua New Guinea are suffering an epidemic of violence – the government must act

A woman is beaten every 30 seconds in Papua New Guinea, and more than 1.5 million people experience gender-based violence in the country each year. On 3 September in Mt Hagen, one of the country’s largest cities, three men were released from prison after being accused of murdering a 31-year-old woman, Imelda Tupi Tiamanda. One of the men was her husband.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Healing Through Pictures: Photographer Reaches Out For Help After Losing Brother To Gun Violence

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Logan Square woman is dealing with a tragedy so many Chicago families know: he pain of losing a loved one to gun violence. What Franchester Williams didn’t expect was the help – from strangers – that came pouring in when she asked. CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra has the story. Franchester Williams is busy inside her Logan Square studio, with all kinds of clients ready for their closeups. And that’s good, because this photographer has dived into her work to distract from her grief. “Doing this helped me from crying all the time,” she said. Two weeks ago, William’s brother, Frederick, was a...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy