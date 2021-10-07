CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

JUDGE AMADO J. ABASCAL, III, SEEKS RE-ELECTION

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudge Amado J. Abascal, III, has announced his candidacy for re-election for a ninth term as Judge of the 365th Judicial District Court of the State of Texas. He is a life-long resident of the district consisting of Dimmit, Maverick, and Zavala Counties. In 1975, he received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from St. Mary’s University and a Jurist Doctor Degree in 1977 from St. Mary’s University School of Law. His legal career began at the age of 23 as a practicing attorney at law as an associate with the Rey Perez Law Offices in Eagle Pass and Crystal City.

