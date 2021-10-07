Seniors can't afford another six years of Chuck Grassley
Kay Pence highlights Senator Grassley’s double standards on the federal deficit, depending on which party controls the presidency. I was 4 years old when Senator Grassley first entered elected office. I grew up, got married, raised a family, went to college, had a career and now I’m retired. Who knows, I may have even voted for Senator Grassley at one time. A lot has changed in the last 62 years though: namely, Chuck Grassley.www.bleedingheartland.com
Comments / 0