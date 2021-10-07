CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Seniors can't afford another six years of Chuck Grassley

By Iowa Alliance for Retired Americans
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKay Pence highlights Senator Grassley’s double standards on the federal deficit, depending on which party controls the presidency. I was 4 years old when Senator Grassley first entered elected office. I grew up, got married, raised a family, went to college, had a career and now I’m retired. Who knows, I may have even voted for Senator Grassley at one time. A lot has changed in the last 62 years though: namely, Chuck Grassley.

Reuters

Trump endorses re-election of Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday endorsed the re-election campaign of Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, who is seeking an 8th term through the 2022 U.S. midterm election. Trump was speaking at a rally in Iowa. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
We Are Iowa

Bob Krause running for Senate against Chuck Grassley

DES MOINES, Iowa — Bob Krause, a Democrat from Burlington, announced Thursday he is running for the U.S. Senate seat Chuck Grassley has held since 1981. Krause also ran in 2016, but finished third in the Democratic primary behind Patty Judge and Rob Hogg. Krause's team said in a press...
thegazette.com

Sen. Chuck Grassley: Facebook practices revealed by Iowa City native are ‘immoral’

If Facebook policies and practices described by Iowa City native Frances Haugen are true, the social media company’s actions are “immoral and unethical,” U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said Wednesday. “It's pretty discouraging to see that people would take action for profit that harms young people and teenagers,” the Iowa Republican...
Washington Post

Chuck Grassley favors term limits. Just not for himself.

Art Cullen is editor of the Storm Lake Times in northwest Iowa. Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) was first elected to the state legislature in 1958, when I was 1 year old and Fidel Castro’s beard was just filling in. Now I’m on Social Security, Castro is dead, and Grassley...
Daily Iowan

Sen. Chuck Grassley’s career by the numbers

Sen. Chuck Grassley announced his reelection campaign last week. He is seeking his eighth term in the U.S. as the second oldest current senator, and one of the longest-serving senators in U.S. History. Grassley is the longest-serving U.S. senator in Iowa’s history. Of currently seated senators, he’s been serving the...
thegazette.com

Chuck Grassley: House cocaine penalty change won’t fly in Senate

Legislation that would eliminate the sentencing disparity between crack and powder cocaine passed the U.S. House with broad bipartisan support, but Sen. Chuck Grassley doubts it can get the necessary votes in the Senate. Grassley, the ranking Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, has been pushing a package of criminal...
kniakrls.com

Senator Chuck Grassley Holding Warren County Staff Office Hours

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley will have regional directors hosting office hours across the state in October. Regional Director Adam DoBraska is holding office hours for Warren County on Wednesday, October 20th from 2-3pm at the Warren County Administration Building boardroom. Residents are invited to stop by during the scheduled hours to seek assistance regarding a personal issue with a federal agency or share concerns on matters of federal policy.
POLITICO

The Capitol Police union is throwing its weight behind a whistleblower who blasted how two senior leaders handled the 1/6 attack.

"We are no better off today than we were on January 6th," the union wrote in response to the POLITICO scoop. The news: The Capitol Police union said a Sept. 28 whistleblower complaint backs up their contentions about insufficient action in the leadup to the Jan. 6 attack by Sean Gallagher, the force's acting chief of uniformed operations, and Yogananda Pittman, its former acting chief.
MSNBC

Democrats finally have reason to celebrate one of Trump's threats

The Republican Party doesn't have a platform. Or a policy agenda. Or substantive issues it's eager to work on. Or compelling leaders who are ready to govern. What defines the contemporary GOP — the one thing that animates the party more than anything else — is an unshakable belief in a ridiculous lie about Donald Trump's 2020 defeat. The former president boasted at an Iowa rally this past weekend, "It's the single biggest issue, the issue that gets the most pull, the most respect, the biggest cheers is talking about the election fraud of the 2020 presidential election."
AOL Corp

A 'very disappointed' Pelosi and a 'frustrated' Biden confront the realities of a less ambitious domestic agenda

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could have been speaking for the majority of Democrats in Washington when she said on Tuesday that she was “very disappointed” that President Biden’s domestic agenda will have to be pared down because of opposition from Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
northwestgeorgianews.com

Supreme Court ends legal clash over border wall spending

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court wiped out a lower court ruling Tuesday that had found the House had a right to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration for the use of funds to construct a barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border. The justices also ordered a lower court to declare...
