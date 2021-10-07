Quemado Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Harboring and Causing Serious Bodily Injury to an Illegal Alien
(PRESS RELEASE) DEL RIO – A Quemado man was sentenced last week to 235 months in prison for harboring and causing serious bodily injury to an illegal alien. According to court records, Jorge Estrada-Torres, 33, harbored an illegal alien who he later shot in the abdomen. On June 1, 2020, Estrada pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to harbor illegal aliens resulting in serious bodily injury, one count of harboring illegal aliens resulting in serious bodily injury and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.www.epbusinessjournal.com
