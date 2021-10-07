White Collar Criminal Defense Lawyer John Helms Helps Understand Check Fraud
In recent years, digital fraud, such as hostile websites that steal credit card information, has received widespread attention. But people still get arrested for writing bad checks. Commonly referred to as hot checks or check fraud, this occurs when someone knowingly or intentionally writes a check for an amount higher than what they have in their bank account. This can result in serious penalties as per Texas law.www.albuquerqueexpress.com
