Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Her Honest Thoughts on BLACKPINK Rosé

Ever since Olivia Rodrigo dropped her Sour album in May, we've been obsessing over all the incredible mashups people have made, but this latest Halloween-themed one might be our favorite. Back in August, LA-based music producer Adam Wright crafted a mashup of Rodrigo's hit "Brutal" with the title track from Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera on TikTok, and it's slowly but surely taking over our FYP this October. The perfect mix of angst and spookiness, the sound has been used by countless TikTokers to show off their Halloween costumes and Halloween makeup. Now we're just waiting for a full version of the mashup to play on Halloween. If you're looking for inspiration for your own Halloween TikTok, see some of the best video using the sound below.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO