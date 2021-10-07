CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religious leaders at Vatican City make joint appeal on climate change

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVatican City [Vatican], October 7 (ANI): Pope Francis and other religious leaders made a joint appeal for next month's UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) to offer concrete solutions to save the planet from "an unprecedented ecological crisis". Several prominent leaders from various faiths across the world came together in an...

