N.Flying Makes Anticipated Comeback Album 'TURBULENCE'

In abandoned warehouses, empty apartment lofts, and open fields, high-energy all-night dance parties were happening. It was the early 1990s and these raves — held in secret with party details often shared the same day — embraced gay, Black, and brown people in places like London, Paris, and New York City. What was being blasted from the speakers was a mix of European techno and American House music — an amalgamation of synth-heavy instrumentation that challenged conventional electronic dance production, giving an intense feeling of escapism. Rave music eventually evolved to describe several genres including house, breakbeat, hardcore techno, jungle, and trance. And now, the same rave culture that was thriving decades ago, is experiencing a renaissance.
