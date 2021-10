If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Buttery and vibrant, soft pastels are a sheer delight to draw with. But these colorful sticks can be pricey. If you’re new to pastels and unsure where to start, uncertain if you’ll like the medium, or on a budget—or perhaps all of the above—try a student-grade product. These pastels are made with more filler and less-expensive pigments, tend to produce more dust, and are not as lightfast, but that doesn’t mean you can’t produce spectacular works with them. Note that unlike professional-grade pastels,...

