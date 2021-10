Rookie Quarterbacks have a history of not finding much success in their first year. Zach Wilson was certainly an example of that after a rough first three weeks against NFL competition which was a far cry from what he was facing at BYU. Wilson finally got in the win column after the Jets’ Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans in OT. Wilson was extremely impressive and lit up one of the worst secondaries in the NFL. The development of the Jets rookie QB might lead him to become the best Jets QB since HOF legend Joe Namath.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO