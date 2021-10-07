CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Laundrie search: Activity ramps up at Carlton Reserve

By Olivia Steen, Heather Monahan
 7 days ago

You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here . Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts .

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — After several days of a more scaled-back search for Brian Laundrie at the Carlton Reserve, activity appeared to be ramping up Wednesday morning.

WFLA photojournalist Justin Rogers spotted several unmarked law enforcement SUVs heading into the Venice side of the nature reserve around 10:30 a.m. ET. A large drone was spotted being taken out of a van around noon and was later seen flying around the reserve.

Search crews appeared to be wrapping up for the day around 6 p.m.

The search for Gabby Petito’s fiancé – and the lone person of interest in her disappearance – is now in its third week.

Laundrie was reported missing by his parents on Friday, Sept. 17. At the time, they told police they had last seen him leave home to go to the Carlton Reserve for a hike on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The family’s attorney confirmed this week that, after further communication with the FBI, the Laundries now believe their son left home to go hiking on Sept. 13 .

“The Laundries were basing the date Brian left on their recollection of certain events,” attorney Steven Bertolino said.

Man claims he saw Brian Laundrie alone and angry at Montana bar days before return home

North Port police confirmed to 8 On Your Side on Wednesday that an abandoned vehicle notice was placed on the Laundries’ Mustang on Tuesday, Sept. 14. A heavily-redacted incident report shows the notice was placed on the car at 2:42 p.m. that day.

The location listed on the incident report is 6968 Reistertown Road in North Port – the listed address for the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

The listed offense on the report is Ordinance 42-56 – a local ordinance that pertains to abandoned vehicles .

Gabby Petito’s family tells Dr. Phil that Brian Laundrie’s parents never replied to their calls

“If the owner cannot be located we make arrangements for removal by initiating the five-day process,” North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor told WFLA. “After five days has passed, if the vehicle is still present, an officer will have it towed.”

According the Laundrie family’s attorney, the Mustang was back outside the family’s home on Sept. 15.

