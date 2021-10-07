CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Religious leaders at Vatican City make joint appeal on climate change

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVatican City [Vatican], October 7 (ANI): Pope Francis and other religious leaders made a joint appeal for next month's UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) to offer concrete solutions to save the planet from "an unprecedented ecological crisis". Several prominent leaders from various faiths across the world came together in an...

Fox News

Pope Francis on communion for 'controversial' Catholic politicians: Eucharist isn't 'prize for the perfect'

Pope Francis has cautioned bishops about wading into politics as U.S. bishops question whether or not to deny communion to pro-choice politicians such as President Biden. The pope spoke with reporters on a flight from Slovakia to Rome, during which reporters had asked about the debate that has returned to public focus following the passage of a new abortion law in Texas, which Biden has strongly opposed.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
WBRE

Scranton rabbi attends climate conference in Vatican City

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A climate conference with religious leaders from all over the world was held in Vatican City Wednesday and among those leaders, a rabbi from Northeastern Pennsylvania. About 50 global leaders, from nearly a dozen religious traditions, including Pope Francis and Scranton Temple Hesed’s Spiritual Leader Rabbi Daniel Swartz, gathered at the […]
SCRANTON, PA
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Alok Sharma
Person
Guru Nanak
The Independent

Cop26 dates: When is the UN climate conference in Glasgow taking place?

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (Cop26) will finally commence in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of October, a year after it was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.Hosted by the UK under the presidency of former business secretary Alok Sharma and in partnership with Italy, the summit at the city’s SEC Centre will bring together the biggest gathering of world leaders ever assembled on British soil over the course of its 12-day run from Sunday 31 October to Friday 12 November.The Queen, Boris Johnson, Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon and US president Joe Biden will...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Biden to meet with Pope Francis to discuss COVID-19, climate

President Joe Biden is set to meet Pope Francis when he visits the Vatican later this month as part of a five-day swing through Italy and the U.K. for global economic and climate change meetings.Biden plans to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the climate crisis and poverty during his meeting with the pope, according to the White House. The meeting will take place on Oct. 29, and Biden will then attend two-day summit of G-20 leaders in Rome, before heading to Glasgow, Scotland for the U.N. climate conference known as COP26.Biden, who is Roman Catholic, often speaks of his faith in public and attends Mass every weekend. But his political views, including his support for gay marriage and abortion rights, have at times put him at odds with Catholic doctrine and brought controversy and criticism from some leaders of the Catholic church.Earlier this year, a number of Catholic Bishops debated denying Biden Communion over his support for abortion rights, but eventually backed away from setting any policy for politicians and the Eucharist.First lady Jill Biden will join her husband for his meeting with the pope.
RELIGION
AFP

'Left behind': Climate activists fight for inclusive COP26

The Covid-19 pandemic offered young climate activists from Africa, Asia and South America a unique opportunity to connect online with their counterparts in the West and have their voices heard. But now many are worried the pandemic may keep them from attending crucial climate talks in Glasgow, where they hope to push world leaders on issues facing poor countries on the frontlines of climate change. Flooding, fires and extreme heat are just a few of the climate-change induced catastrophes that experts say will more adversely affect communities in lower-income countries as the planet steadily heats up. Activists from those countries fear that without their presence, their voices will be ignored at the upcoming COP26 summit opening on October 31.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Climate activists call for investigation of Bolsonaro

A group of climate lawyers called Tuesday for the International Criminal Court to launch an investigation into Brazil s president for possible crimes against humanity over his administration's Amazon policies.The AllRise group filed a dossier with the global court alleging that Jair Bolsonaro s administration is responsible for a “widespread attack on the Amazon, its dependants and its defenders" that affects the global population.The call comes less than three weeks before the United Nations 26th Climate Change Conference of the Parties, known as the COP26, starts on Oct. 31 in Glasgow.The 12-day summit aims to secure more ambitious...
ADVOCACY
persecution.org

Fearing China, Vatican Excludes Dalai Lama from Climate Change Talk

10/13/2021 Vatican (International Christian Concern) – Concerned about the relations with China, the Vatican did not invite the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama to the recent global interfaith talk on climate change. On October 4, roughly 40 representatives of different religious traditions gathered in the Holy See to participate in...
WORLD
The Independent

'It's not Satanism': Zimbabwe church leaders preach vaccines

Yvonne Binda stands in front of a church congregation, all in pristine white robes, and tells them not to believe what they’ve heard about COVID-19 vaccines.“The vaccine is not linked to Satanism ” she says. The congregants, members of a Christian Apostolic church in the southern African nation of Zimbabwe, are unmoved. But when Binda, a vaccine campaigner and member of an Apostolic church herself, promises them soap, buckets and masks, there are enthusiastic shouts of “Amen!”Apostolic groups that infuse traditional beliefs into a Pentecostal doctrine are among the most skeptical in Zimbabwe when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines,...
HEALTH
dallassun.com

Climate change: Pakistan faces existential crisis

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 14 (ANI): As per the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) latest report of August 2021, Pakistan is facing an existential crisis. Erum Haider, writing in Al Jazeera said that the IPCC report, warning of melting glaciers, should be a wake-up call for the Pakistani state.
ENVIRONMENT
dallassun.com

Japanese PM mulls attending UN climate change meet in Glasgow

Tokyo [Japan] October 14 (ANI): Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told British PM Boris Johnson on Wednesday that he is considering whether to attend the leaders' session of the UN climate change talks in Glasgow in November. This came after both the leaders held a telephonic conversation after Kishida...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Cuban government bans bid for new protests

Cuba's government on Tuesday rejected a request from the opposition to stage a protest on November 15, claiming the organizers are backed by the United States and want to overthrow the regime. Organizers wanted to stage protests in six of the island's 15 provinces in a call against violence and for change.
PROTESTS

