It was time to leave Philadelphia. After spending a decade in the “City of Brotherly Love,” Jakub Voracek wasn’t feeling much affection the past couple of seasons. He and Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault were at odds, his contract had become a problem and Voracek made bigger headlines last season for calling a reporter a “weasel” than for contributing nine goals, 34 assists and 43 points in 56 games for a team that missed the playoffs.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO