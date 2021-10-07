Zeke Misses Cowboys Practice; Is Knee OK?

"To be honest with you, I feel three times better than I did Monday," Zeke says.

Cowboys Ex Jaylon Smith Plan: To Start for ... Packers?

We're told it is the Packers' vision that Smith - for a variety of reasons not "good enough'' to keep his Dallas job - become an immediate starter for Green Bay.

Cowboys Practice Updates: Zeke, Keanu, Amari

Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

For Elliott - who as it happens was named the NFL "FedEx Ground Player of the Week'' after his 20 carries gained 143 yards and a TD for Dallas in Sunday’s Week 4 win over the Panthers - is can probably be labeled a "load-management'' day, as there is undeniably some knee stiffness that requires rest ... but nothing serious enough to preclude the two-time NFL rushing champ from helping the 3-1 Cowboys in Sunday's Week 5 visit from the New York Giants.

"Just dealing with a little knee injury,'' Elliott said. "It was a little stiff, (but) a lot of the stiffness is gone. So just kind of taking the load off of it, giving it time to heal, getting it right for this weekend.

Elliott suggested he plans returning to practice Thursday in preparation to play against the Giants. And he also reminded the audience of his season-long "brotherhood'' theme, how it's not "about Zeke,'' but rather, about the team.

The offensive line, he said, "is the reason we were so successful on the ground. I don’t like making it about, ‘Oh, I did this to make a statement because you guys (the media) thought I was shitty.’ That’s not why I come out here and play. ... I come out here to play to help my team win. I come out and play to support my brothers.''