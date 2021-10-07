CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeke Misses Cowboys Practice; Is Knee OK?

By Mike Fisher
"To be honest with you, I feel three times better than I did Monday," Zeke says.

Cowboys Ex Jaylon Smith Plan: To Start for ... Packers?

We're told it is the Packers' vision that Smith - for a variety of reasons not "good enough'' to keep his Dallas job - become an immediate starter for Green Bay.

Cowboys Practice Updates: Zeke, Keanu, Amari

Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

For Elliott - who as it happens was named the NFL "FedEx Ground Player of the Week'' after his 20 carries gained 143 yards and a TD for Dallas in Sunday’s Week 4 win over the Panthers - is can probably be labeled a "load-management'' day, as there is undeniably some knee stiffness that requires rest ... but nothing serious enough to preclude the two-time NFL rushing champ from helping the 3-1 Cowboys in Sunday's Week 5 visit from the New York Giants.

"Just dealing with a little knee injury,'' Elliott said. "It was a little stiff, (but) a lot of the stiffness is gone. So just kind of taking the load off of it, giving it time to heal, getting it right for this weekend.

Elliott suggested he plans returning to practice Thursday in preparation to play against the Giants. And he also reminded the audience of his season-long "brotherhood'' theme, how it's not "about Zeke,'' but rather, about the team.

The offensive line, he said, "is the reason we were so successful on the ground. I don’t like making it about, ‘Oh, I did this to make a statement because you guys (the media) thought I was shitty.’ That’s not why I come out here and play. ... I come out here to play to help my team win. I come out and play to support my brothers.''

CowboyMaven

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith New Salary With Packers: $770,000

After the surprising news that linebacker Jaylon Smith would be cut, questions began to swirl as to why the Dallas Cowboys would part ways with one of its once-promising future stars. We now have one answer: Early Thursday morning, Smith finalized his new deal - a one-year contract - with...
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

Why the Cowboys Are Better Without Dak Prescott

Colin Cowherd presents the inarguable truth that the Dallas Cowboys are a better and more successful football team when Dak Prescott touches the ball LESS, despite the blossoming veteran steering the Cowboys towards the top of the NFC standings.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About The Cowboys

Bill Belichick usually doesn’t say much when speaking to the media, but the New England Patriots head coach had a lot to say about the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. The legendary NFL head coach went on and on about how many challenges the Cowboys possess. He clearly believes that Dallas is a tough matchup for his New England team.
NFL
