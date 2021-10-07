Minus starting backcourt, Pistons pick up a win over Spurs to open preseason

Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 115-105 win over the San Antonio Spurs at Little Caesars Arena. THREE OF A KIND – If things indeed happen in threes, then the Pistons have exhausted their run of sprained ankles. The same injury prevented the much-anticipated NBA debut of Cade Cunningham as well as kept 2020 lottery pick Killian Hayes and Frank Jackson sidelined for Wednesday’s preseason opener. The starting frontcourt was intact and as expected: Jerami Grant alongside 2020 first-round picks Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey. The Pistons led by 17 points after a first quarter in which they hit 7 of 10 from the 3-point line. But they went 0 of 6 in the second quarter and the Spurs took a one-point lead by outscoring the Pistons 25-7 to start the quarter, getting back in it on the strength of offensive rebounding and ex-Michigan Stater Bryn Forbes’ 3-point shooting. He hit his first four and finished with 20 points, hitting 6 of 8 from the arc. The Pistons pushed the lead back to 11 midway through the third quarter and then the bench unit put the hammer down to start the fourth quarter, bumping the cushion back to 17 by the time Dwane Casey brought rookies Luka Garza and Jamorko Pickett into the mix with 7:30 to go. Garza and Pickett both dented the scoreboard, too, with Garza already looking like a fan favorite after earning his way into a roster berth following a standout Summer League for the reigning consensus national college Player of the Year out of Iowa. Grant led the Pistons with 19 points in a little less than 24 minutes.