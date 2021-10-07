Braves-Brewers series a test between friends and closers

Well, Braves fans, the Atlanta Braves professional baseball club overcame overwhelming odds this season to clinch their fourth straight division crown. They had to do so without the services of Ronald Acuna Jr., Mike Soroka, Marcell Ozuna, and Travis d’Arnaud among others for vast swaths of this season, but they pulled it off and that is cause for celebration. However, we now must turn our attention to the upcoming matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers who coasted to the NL Central crown (despite the Cardinals’ September surge). The Brewers will have home field advantage in the five game series, but before we dig into previewing the series itself, lets look at how the regular season series between these two clubs went.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO