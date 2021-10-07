Texas Has Raised $54 Million In Private Donations For Its Border Wall Plan. Almost All Of It Came From This One Billionaire.
Timothy Mellon is the Wyoming-based grandson of banking tycoon Andrew Mellon. He is responsible for nearly 98% of the donations to Texas’ border wall fund. An out-of-state billionaire who has previously bankrolled attempts to defend controversial immigration laws is responsible for nearly all the donations to Gov. Greg Abbott’s $54 million border wall fund.marfapublicradio.org
