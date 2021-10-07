CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Sean Tucker Added to Maxwell Award Watch List

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nYKu2_0cJaQyEA00

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker was one of 10 players added to the Maxwell Award Watch list. The Maxwell Award is given annually to the top player in college football. Tucker is the first Orange player to be on the watch list since Eric Dungey in 2018. Don McPherson won it in 1987.

Tucker currently leads the ACC in rushing and all-purpose yards. He is ranked third in the nation in both categories as well. Tucker burst onto the scene last season as a true freshman. Due to injuries and opt outs, Syracuse had no choice but to turn to Tucker as the primary running back. He did not disappoint.

In his freshman season, Tucker ran for 626 yards with four rushing touchdowns and had 113 receiving yards in nine games. Through five games in 2021, he has already surpassed all of those numbers. Tucker has 638 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, nine receptions, 175 yards and another score. He is on pace to become Syracuse's first 1,000 yard rusher since Jerome Smith in 2012.

In fact, Tucker has a legitimate chance to challenge Joe Morris single season rushing yard record (1,372) and Larry Csonka's single season carries record (261). He is currently on pace for 1,531 yards and 257 carries. Tucker is also averaging 6.0 yards per carry. That would be good for 10th in a single season in Syracuse history. Ernie Davis has the record in that category, averaging 7.83 yards per tote in 1960. Tucker is the only player in Syracuse history with more than 100 yards rushing and receiving in the same game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AllSyracue

Class of 2023 Midfielder Stevie Finnell Commits to Syracuse Lacrosse

Syracuse men's lacrosse has put together a 2022 recruiting class with several elite prospects and is doing the same in the 2023 cycle. On Tuesday, midfielder Stevie Finnell out of Garden City High School in New York, committed to Syracuse he told AllSyracuse.com. The news was first reported by Inside Lacrosse. Finnell also runs with the Igloo 2023 Black Diamond club squad.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 12: Clemson Preview

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 12 is out! Mike McAllister and Kyle Leff look ahead to the Friday night matchup between Syracuse and Clemson including Clemson's offensive struggles, the Tigers' elite defense, keys to the game and predictions. Apple Podcasts: LINK. Stitcher: LINK. iHeart Radio: LINK. Spotify: LINK. You can...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

The Art of Returning: Trebor Pena

The elaborate sequence from kick to catch could be viewed as a moment of silence. A clear mind, focus on locating the ball, and a clean catch is ritual to Syracuse WR/RS Trebor Pena before making a return. Being overwhelmed is one thing but to have 11 defenders sprinting towards you as you locate a football is peaceful for Pena.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

2022 PF Maliq Brown Releases Top 5, Sets Commitment Date

Class of 2022 Culpeper (VA) Blue Ridge power forward Maliq Brown has trimmed his list to five schools, and Syracuse has made the cut. The other four schools to make Brown's narrowed list were Virginia Tech, Georgetown, NC State and Penn State. He will announce his decision on Saturday. Brown...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
AllSyracue

Syracuse Football Depth Chart vs Clemson

Syracuse football has released its depth chart for the Friday night Carrier Dome matchup with the Clemson Tigers. The main changes include Devaughn Cooper's addition as OR starter in the slot with Courtney Jackson, and Terry Lockett's inclusion as a defensive tackle backup with Curtis Harper. The full depth chart is as follows.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Sean Tucker Leads the Nation in All-Purpose Yards

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker is just five yard short of 1,000 all-purpose yards on the 2021 season. His 995 yards (791 rushing, 204 receiving) is tops in all of college football. Wide receiver Calvin Austin of Memphis is second with 972 yards. In addition, Tucker's 791 rushing yards is good for second in the nation (trailing Michigan State's Kenneth Walker who has 913 rushing yards) while his nine rushing touchdowns is tied for fourth.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

JJ Starling to Announce Commitment on Tuesday

Syracuse basketball recruiting target JJ Starling will announce his decision between Duke, Notre Dame, Northwestern, Stanford and Syracuse on Paul Biancardi's Instagram live at 5:00 p.m. Eastern. You can find his Instagram account HERE. Starling trimmed his list to those five schools in early September. He has taken official visits...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernie Davis
AllSyracue

JJ Starling Commits to Notre Dame Over Syracuse, Others

Class of 2022 guard JJ Starling of La Lumiere and The City Rocks has committed to Notre Dame. Starling picked the Fighting Irish over other finalists Duke, Northwestern, Stanford and Syracuse. He also held offers from Alabama, UConn, Kansas, Maryland, Miami, Ohio State and Washington, among others. Starling took official visits to Alabama, Duke, Maryland, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Stanford and Syracuse twice before announcing his decision.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 11: Breaking Down Loss to Wake Forest

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 11 is out! Mike McAllister and Kyle Leff look back at Syracuse's loss to Wake Forest including questionable decisions, Sean Tucker, Garrett Shrader as QB1 and what a heartbreaking overtime defeat to a top 20 team means moving forward. Apple Podcasts: LINK. Stitcher: LINK. iHeart...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Jim Boeheim Discusses Imbalance of NIL

At ACC Tip-Off on Tuesday, Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim gave a thorough response on his thoughts regarding the name, image and likeness (NIL) situation in college athletics. "I think the biggest problem is the inequity," Boeheim said. "One guy gets stuff and nobody else does or two guys. I...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Maxwell Award Watch List#The Maxwell Award#Orange#Acc
AllSyracue

Syracuse Gets First Win of the Season With 5-0 Triumph Over Union

Syracuse women's ice hockey dominated Union Tuesday night 5-0 and earned its first win of the year. With the win, Syracuse improved to 1-2-2 while Union dropped to 2-3-0. As the game started, the Orange looked somewhat sluggish. Notching 24 shots in the period. Syracuse Goalie, Arielle Desmet had another fantastic game in the net stopping at least seven shots a period. Union seemed to outmatched in terms of physicality and speed as the game progressed. Each team had a series of opportunities that could've produced goals but by the end of the period the score was still 0-0. Syracuse Winger, Sarah Marchand picked up a penalty for Hooking at the end of the period.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Class of 2022 QB With Ties to Ernie Davis Visits Syracuse

Class of 2022 quarterback Cayden Stem out of Wilson Area High School in Pennsylvania visited Syracuse over the weekend. He was invited to attend the Wake Forest game and also was able to check out other aspects of the program. However, Stem is not just an ordinary quarterback prospect. He has ties to an Orange legend.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Quadir Copeland Recaps Second Syracuse Official Visit

Syracuse basketball hosted class of 2022 point guard commit Quadir Copeland for an official visit over the weekend. It was his second official visit to SU as he took one during the summer (June) as well. During that visit, he was a priority Orange target. This time he was committed. All Syracuse caught up with Copeland after the trip to see how it went.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllSyracue

A Battle to the End: Wake Forest Tops Syracuse in Overtime

A packed Dome, “let’s go Orange” chants, and an unstoppable rushing attack were not enough for the Orange to pull the game away against ranked opponent #19 Wake Forest. The one handed snag by A.T. Perry in overtime ended the Orange hopes of winning the game and sent the Demon Deacons glaring up at the jumbotron to see if the catch was complete. In a game of momentum, the Demon Deacons stole the energy from the crowd defeating the Orange, 40-37.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Five Takeaways: Syracuse Falls to Wake Forest in OT

Five takeaways from Syracuse's overtime loss to Wake Forest. Syracuse struggled to punt all afternoon, with James Williams averaging just 30.8 yards per punt. In addition, Andre Szmyt missed a 45 yard field goal in the fourth quarter. The struggles kicking the ball put the Orange at a disadvantage all game. Short punts gave gave Wake Forest the ball in Syracuse territory twice to start possessions. The Demon Deacons turned those into 10 points. That is 13 points lost directly from the kicking game in one that went to overtime. The punting situation has to get figured out fast.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Dino Babers Explains Delay on Two Point Conversion & Accepting Third Down Penalty

In Syracuse's overtime loss to Wake Forest, there were several decisions that baffled Orange fans. Two of which head coach Dino Babers was asked about during his postgame press conference. The first was Syracuse getting a delay of game after scoring a touchdown to bring the Orange within one point. Syracuse was going to go for two in an attempt to win the game, but received a delay of game penalty instead. The second was accepting a holding penalty against Wake Forest on third and 13 when the play resulted in an incomplete pass. Instead of a 51 yard field goal attempt on fourth and 13 by declining the penalty, it was accepted giving Wake a third and 23. The Demon Deacons would convert that play and end up with a touchdown on the drive. Below are Babers' explanations (you can also watch/listen to them in the video at the top of the page).
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse vs Wake Forest: Players to Watch

Syracuse faces its first top 25 opponent of the season as the 19th ranked Demon Deacons travel to the Carrier Dome Saturday. Syracuse is looking to play spoiler to a Wake Forest team that’s hungry to earn national respect after a blazing 5-0 start. Coming off a tough loss at Florida State last week, Coach Babers’ squad will be looking for four quarters of pristine play to move one step closer to bowl eligibility.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
456
Followers
763
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy