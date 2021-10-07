Sean Tucker Added to Maxwell Award Watch List

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker was one of 10 players added to the Maxwell Award Watch list. The Maxwell Award is given annually to the top player in college football. Tucker is the first Orange player to be on the watch list since Eric Dungey in 2018. Don McPherson won it in 1987.

Tucker currently leads the ACC in rushing and all-purpose yards. He is ranked third in the nation in both categories as well. Tucker burst onto the scene last season as a true freshman. Due to injuries and opt outs, Syracuse had no choice but to turn to Tucker as the primary running back. He did not disappoint.

In his freshman season, Tucker ran for 626 yards with four rushing touchdowns and had 113 receiving yards in nine games. Through five games in 2021, he has already surpassed all of those numbers. Tucker has 638 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, nine receptions, 175 yards and another score. He is on pace to become Syracuse's first 1,000 yard rusher since Jerome Smith in 2012.

In fact, Tucker has a legitimate chance to challenge Joe Morris single season rushing yard record (1,372) and Larry Csonka's single season carries record (261). He is currently on pace for 1,531 yards and 257 carries. Tucker is also averaging 6.0 yards per carry. That would be good for 10th in a single season in Syracuse history. Ernie Davis has the record in that category, averaging 7.83 yards per tote in 1960. Tucker is the only player in Syracuse history with more than 100 yards rushing and receiving in the same game.