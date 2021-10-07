Joliet School District 86 students explore nature
One Hundred Joliet Public Schools District 86 elementary students are currently participating in the Kids 'n Nature program at Pilcher Park and Birdhaven Greenhouse. Fourth grade students from M.J. Cunningham, Edna Keith, A.O. Marshall, Isaac Singleton, and Woodland Elementary Schools attend the six-week after-school program. The Kids 'n Nature program is a partnership with Joliet Public Schools District 86, the Joliet Park District, and the University of Illinois Extension of Will County.www.buglenewspapers.com
Comments / 0