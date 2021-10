You may want to keep your eyes peeled the next time you go for a run. A middle school cross-country runner learned that lesson the hard way after she collided with a deer. Madison Sylvester was running at full speed during a cross-country meet at Delta College in Michigan and evidently, a nearby deer was doing the same thing. The two collided in a serious way, knocking the five-foot-tall, 100-pound girl to her feet and leaving her disoriented. Thankfully, she is okay and now recovering.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO