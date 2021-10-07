CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Hill climbs way to state championship

By Gary Fauber The Register-Herald
Brad Davis/For The Register-HeraldWoodrow Wilson's Zan Hill shot a 4-over 75 on Wednesday to complete a two-day 12-over and claim the Class AAA state championship on the Speidel Golf Course at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling.

For the third straight year, Raleigh County is home to an individual state golf champion.

Woodrow Wilson's Zan Hill shot a 4-over 75 Wednesday on the second day of the West Virginia high school golf championships in Wheeling. He finished the two-day tournament with a 12-over to claim the Class AAA state title, one stroke better than Cameron Jarvis of Cabell Midland.

Hill's Wednesday round included four birdies, two on the front nine and two on the back side. His 75 was the second-best triple-A round of the day.

"He gutted it out and hung in there real tight," Woodrow coach Butch Freeman said. "We talked the last five or six holes and I just told him (hit the) fairways and greens and let the other guys make the mistakes. He kept plugging away."

The round was not without its tense moments for the Flying Eagles senior.

"He had a chip in for birdie on 11 and turned around and made a double bogey on 12 and a bogey on 13," Freeman said. "Then he birdied 14, so he was back in it. He made some pars down the stretch on 16 and 17 and (the other) guys were making bogeys. Then he sank a pressure putt on the last hole for bogey to win by one."

Shady Spring's Todd Duncan won the Class AA state title the last two seasons.

Hill started the day tied for second with Oak Hill's Jack Hayes, who played well in the final round and shot a 78 to finish third overall, three strokes behind Hill.

Hill and Hayes were both named to the all-tournament team.

The Flying Eagles finished fourth in the team standings. Jonah Willson finished tied for 11th with Hurricane's Savannah Hawkins.

George Washington, which fell to Woodrow in the Region 3 tournament last week, won the state title with a two-day 485.

In Class AAA, Herbert Hoover's Bryson Beaver overcame a one-stroke deficit to Shady Spring's Tanner Vest, finishing with a 75 to claim the state title. The Huskies also won the team title and Shady was third.

Vest (159) was second, Westside's Tanner Walls third (163) and Nicholas County's Ben Marsh 10th (172) were Class AA all-tournament.

Summers County finished with a two-day total of 599. St. Marys was the Class A state champion.

Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber

