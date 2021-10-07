CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta Junction man arrested for death threats against Murkowski, Sullivan

By Suzanne Downing
 7 days ago
A Delta Junction man was arrested Monday in Fairbanks for making threats of grave bodily harm against Alaska’s two U.S. senators.

The charging documents were filed on Oct. 1, 2021, and have now been unsealed, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Anchorage.

According to the affidavit filed, Jay Allen Johnson, 65, left a voicemail message on Sept. 2 at the Washington D.C. office of a U.S. Senator containing several threats, including a threat to “burn” the Senator’s properties.

The investigation revealed that the call originated in Delta Junction from a cellular telephone number linked to Johnson.

Johnson registered to vote in Alaska in 2019 and has voted in one election — the 2020 General Election.

On Sept. 29, Johnson left another voicemail threatening to hire an assassin to kill one of the senators. Johnson also left threatening voicemail messages for the other senator between April 2021 and September 2021.

Johnson is charged with threatening United States officials with intent to intimidate the officials while engaged in the performance of official duties; making interstate threats; and interstate threat to damage property by means of fire or an explosive.

Johnson was scheduled for an arraignment and detention hearing Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Scott Oravec of the U.S. District Court for Alaska.

If convicted, Johnson faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison for the most serious charges. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Wilson of the District of Alaska and Antony Jung, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Alaska Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation made the announcement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Capitol Police are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Tansey is prosecuting the case.

#Alaska Fairbanks#Alaska Anchorage#Allen Johnson#Fbi#Delta Junction#The U S District Court#The Alaska Division Of
Must Read Alaska

