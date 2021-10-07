CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Tonight’s Vehicle Fire

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021-10-06@8:35pm–#Bridgeport CT– Tonight’s vehicle fire was a scooter at the soccer field at Jettie S. Tisdale School at 250 Hollister Avenue. Firefighters quickly knocked the fire down. This post is made possible by:

#Vehicle Fire #Accident #Jettie S Tisdale School
