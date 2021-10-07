Tonight’s Vehicle Fire

At 7:31 p.m. on October 12th, 2021, Milton Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the report of a single-vehicle accident in the 6800 block of Highway 421 N near Midway Stop N Go. Crews arrived on the scene and found a 2015 Ford Focus on its top in a ditch. Crews assisted in getting the two occupants out of the vehicle and started administering care. The female driver was headed South on Hwy 421 when for unknown reasons she crossed the roadway and struck a ditch on the Northbound side causing her to flip on the vehicle's roof. The female driver from Bedford KY was taken to KDH by Trimble County EMS. The juvenile occupant was treated and released at the scene. Milton Fire & Rescue, Trimble County EMS, Kentucky State Police, Trimble County Sheriff's Department were all on the scene.

MILTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO