To coincide with the 20th anniversary of the Xbox brand, Microsoft has today announced that it will soon be releasing two limited-edition items in the coming month that will arrive on the same date as the launch of the original Xbox. Specifically, these accessories take the form of a new controller and headset, both of which are decked out in Xbox 20th anniversary iconography. And best of all, both items will be usable on any Xbox console that you might have.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO