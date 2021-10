INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been mumbled about for a few years, and the IHSAA finally put it into action. The association announced it is instituting a new mercy rule where “At all levels of play and in the IHSAA state tournament (except for the state finals), a running clock will be initiated after the first half when one team has a lead of thirty-five (35) points or more. Once the running clock begins, regular timing procedures will not be used for the remainder of the game.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO