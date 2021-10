Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A very intoxicated man who was found on a Rochester street early Wednesday ended up in jail when he tried to break a police officer’s finger. Officers were called to the 1300 block of 7th St NW just after midnight by someone who spotted the man sleeping on the road. The witness woke the man up and he became aggravated. He then asked the witness for a ride home.

