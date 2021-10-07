CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCI’s National Society of Black Engineers Aims to Provide an Inclusive Platform for Career Success

By STEM Writer
New University Newspaper
Cover picture for the articleThe National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) is a student-run organization founded to create an inclusive environment for the disproportionately low number of Black engineering students at UCI. The organization provides members with opportunities to further their knowledge in engineering, helping them prepare for their careers through conventions and connecting them with experts in the field.

