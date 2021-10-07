GRAINS-Wheat extends gains to second session on global demand

CHICAGO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 4 to 6 cents per bushel * Wheat firming overnight amid global supply concerns and strong demand. * The CBOT's most-active wheat contract fell below its 50-day moving average Wednesday, but climbed back to it overnight. * China has raised its mininum purchasing price for wheat to 2,300 yuan ($357) per tonne, up from 2,260 yuan per tonne in 2021 in 2022, the state planner said, part of an effort to enhance grain security in the country. * Iran needs to buy a record 8 million tonnes of wheat in the current season, Iranian industry sources said, after its domestic crop was hit by drought. * French soft wheat stocks by the end of the 2021/22 season are expected at 2.4 million tonnes, down from 2.9 million projected last month, Farm office FranceAgriMer said. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded 5-1/4 cents higher at $7.24 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last 7 cents higher at $7.28-3/4 and MGEX December spring wheat was last up 8-3/4 cents at $9.57-1/2. CORN - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn futures were steady to firmer overnight, but gains were capped by harvest pressure as the U.S. corn crop comes in bigger than expected. * The CBOT's most-active corn contract touched $5.06-3/4 a bushel on Wednesday, its lowest level since Sept. 10. * Turkish grain board TMO provisionally bought 325,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender on Thursday, European traders said. * CBOT December corn last traded up 3-3/4 cents at $5.16 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 6 to 7 cents per bushel * Soybeans gained slightly overnight, supported by recent export activity but pressured by the ongoing U.S. harvest, yielding stronger-than-expected bushels. * U.S. exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2021/2022 marketing year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * U.S. soybean crushings likely fell to a three-month low of 155.072 million bushels of soybeans in September, down 2.4% from August, according to analysts polled ahead of a monthly Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Friday. * November soybeans were last 6-3/4 cents higher at $12.02 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

