GRAINS-Wheat extends gains to second session on global demand

Agriculture Online
 7 days ago

CANBERRA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Thursday for a second straight session as strong global demand underpinned prices. * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.2% at $7.47-1/4 a bushel by 1000 GMT, having closed up 0.2% on Wednesday.

www.agriculture.com

agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Higher Overnight, Led by Wheat

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is up 2 1/2 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 3 1/4 cents, and December KC wheat is up 4 1/2 cents. CME GLOBEX RECAP: Early Thursday, Dow Jones futures are higher with European markets mostly higher, and Asian markets mixed to mostly lower. The bond market is lower.
MARKETS
AFP

IMF, G20 fret over supply chain bottlenecks, inflation fears

Global finance officials gathered in Washington on Wednesday were focused on finding a way to alleviate supply chain bottlenecks that are driving prices higher and threatening to derail the economic recovery. IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said the lag in vaccination rates to contain the pandemic in developing nations is contributing to the supply constraints, and "as long as it widens, this risk of interruptions in global supply chains is going to be higher."
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn and soybean futures fall on big grain stocks, export pace

CHICAGO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures dipped to a four-week low on Wednesday as the grain markets continued to feel pressure from higher than expected forecasts of U.S. supplies, traders said. Soybean futures fell further, a day after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) projected U.S. soybean and...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures near three-week low amid ample U.S. supply

CHICAGO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures fell to their lowest prices in about three weeks on Wednesday amid pressure from plentiful supplies, analysts said. Live cattle and feeder cattle futures also finished lower at CME. Hog supplies tend to increase in the autumn, pushing more...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans fall again, still pressured by USDA production report

CHICAGO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell again on Wednesday, a day after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) projected ending stocks were above the average of analyst estimates, traders said. * CBOT November soybeans settled the day down 3 cents at $11.95-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soyoil settled up 0.74 cent at 59.59 cents per lb, and CBOT December soymeal settled down $1.30 lower at $311.70 per ton. * U.S. exporters sold 330,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China during the 2021/2022 marketing year, according to the USDA. * U.S. exporters also sold 198,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2021/2022 marketing year. * The current U.S. soybean crop will produce 4.448 billion bushels, the USDA said, which also forecasted soybean yields of 51.5 bushels per acre. Both were above analyst expectations. * The U.S. soybean crop was 49% harvested by Sunday, the USDA said this week, ahead of the five-year average of 40% and below the average analyst estimate of 50%. (Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn near 5-week low on higher stocks view; soybeans firm

SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chicago corn prices hovered near a five-week low on Thursday, pressured by forecasts for higher U.S. inventories. * The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.1% to $5.12-1/2 a bushel, as of 0136 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since Sept. 10 in the last session at $5.06-3/4 a bushel.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentine farmers have sold 31.5 mln tonnes of 2020/21 soy - gov't

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 31.5 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 growing season, the government said on Wednesday in a report with data updated through Oct. 6. The rhythm of sales was behind that of the previous season. As of the same date...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

NOPA September U.S. soybean crush seen at 155.072 mln bushels -survey

CHICAGO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean crushings likely fell to a three-month low in September, according to analysts polled ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Friday. NOPA members, which handle about 95% of all soybeans processed in the United States, were estimated to...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA attache sees Argentina 2021/22 soy crop at 49.7 mln T

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service post in Buenos Aires:. "Post lowers its MY 2021/22 projected planted area for soybeans to 17.0 million hectares. This reduction of 500,000 hectares will translate to total projected production of 49.7 million metric tons, 2.3 million metric tons below the USDA Official estimate. The reduction in area is driven primarily by better anticipated margins for other crops, especially corn. Dry weather in the northernmost sunflowerseed production area meant that some farmers didn't plant or delayed August planting in many parts of the Provinces of Chaco and Santiago de Estero, but good planting conditions in Santa Fe Province mean that northern Argentina will see a partial recuperation of sunflowerseed production in comparison with MY 2020/21."
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

WASDE Wheat: Reduced Supplies, Lower Domestic Demand

The outlook for 2021/22 U.S. wheat this month is for reduced supplies, lower domestic use, unchanged exports, and decreased ending stocks. Supplies are reduced primarily on lower production from the NASS Small Grains Summary, issued September 30. Supplies are also lowered on reduced imports, down 10 million bushels, to 125 million on the import pace.
AGRICULTURE
marketpulse.com

Aussie extends gains after jobs report

The Australian dollar continues to post gains this week. AUD/USD has punched above the 0.74 line, and is currently trading at 0.7413, up 0.48% on the day. The Aussie has not had a losing daily session this week, and the currency is up 1.48% on the week. Australian jobs within...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Australian farmers sidestep Chinese tariff hit with record canola crop

* Australia canola output seen hitting record high of over 5 mln T. * Farmers switched to canola from barley amid trade war with China. * Higher output tight vegoil supplies, record prices. * Market expects Australia to switch more acres to canola crop. By Jonathan Barrett and Naveen Thukral.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn up 2-4 cents, wheat up 4-5 cents, soy up 6-7 cents

CHICAGO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 4 to 6 cents per bushel * Wheat firming overnight amid global supply concerns and strong demand. * The CBOT's most-active wheat contract fell below its 50-day moving average Wednesday, but climbed back to it overnight. * China has raised its mininum purchasing price for wheat to 2,300 yuan ($357) per tonne, up from 2,260 yuan per tonne in 2021 in 2022, the state planner said, part of an effort to enhance grain security in the country. * Iran needs to buy a record 8 million tonnes of wheat in the current season, Iranian industry sources said, after its domestic crop was hit by drought. * French soft wheat stocks by the end of the 2021/22 season are expected at 2.4 million tonnes, down from 2.9 million projected last month, Farm office FranceAgriMer said. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded 5-1/4 cents higher at $7.24 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last 7 cents higher at $7.28-3/4 and MGEX December spring wheat was last up 8-3/4 cents at $9.57-1/2. CORN - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn futures were steady to firmer overnight, but gains were capped by harvest pressure as the U.S. corn crop comes in bigger than expected. * The CBOT's most-active corn contract touched $5.06-3/4 a bushel on Wednesday, its lowest level since Sept. 10. * Turkish grain board TMO provisionally bought 325,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender on Thursday, European traders said. * CBOT December corn last traded up 3-3/4 cents at $5.16 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 6 to 7 cents per bushel * Soybeans gained slightly overnight, supported by recent export activity but pressured by the ongoing U.S. harvest, yielding stronger-than-expected bushels. * U.S. exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2021/2022 marketing year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * U.S. soybean crushings likely fell to a three-month low of 155.072 million bushels of soybeans in September, down 2.4% from August, according to analysts polled ahead of a monthly Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Friday. * November soybeans were last 6-3/4 cents higher at $12.02 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UK rapeseed crop seen at 977,000 T, down 5.9% -ministry

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom's rapeseed harvest this year is provisionally forecast at 977,000 tonnes, down 5.9% from the previous season, Britain's farming ministry said on Thursday. A 20% decrease in planted area was partially offset by a rise in yields. The average yield was 3.2 tonnes...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Global shortages cloud outlook for powerhouse Germany

Global shortages in industrial components and raw materials are weighing on Germany's export-driven economy, threatening to brake the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Besides shortages in materials, the surge was driven by one-off tax effects related to the pandemic, as well as sharp rises in energy prices -- a phenomenon seen across Europe -- which rose by 14.3 percent. 
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Energy crisis? What experts are saying as world faces historic energy-price crunch

Prices of fossil fuels around the globe have been surging. Some commodity pros are referring to this current condition as an “energy crisis,” one that could have far-reaching implications for average Americans but also for energy policy as the U.S. --- and the rest of the world --- attempts to wean itself off crude oil and transition to renewable sources of power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. grain futures steady after slide on U.S. supply outlook

CHICAGO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures prices crept up on Thursday, finding chart support after sharp losses over the past two sessions on higher-than-expected U.S. grain supply forecasts. It has been a rocky week for the corn and soybean markets. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)...
AGRICULTURE

