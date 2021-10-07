Partnership looks to increase career technical education options

A partnership between the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and Highlands Community Charter and Technical School is seeking to provide career technical education opportunities and help fill employer needs in Yuba-Sutter.

“We want a well-trained workforce,” said Marni Sanders, CEO of the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce. “When we have those educational opportunities and a school helping train the workforce, we’re very eager to partner with those endeavors and make those connections.”

Highlands Community Charter and Technical School joined the Chamber’s Champion Circle, a membership of business leaders in the community who give an annual financial investment in support of the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce’s programs and projects. The annual sponsorship is $12,000 and allows the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce to serve the broader business community, said Sanders.

Highlands Community Charter and Technical School serves over 6,000 students throughout the Sacramento area, Marysville and now Yuba City. Highlands Community Charter and Technical School opened its Yuba City site on Monday, located at 229 Clark Ave., Suite Q & V, Yuba City.

The charter school brings opportunities to international students, community members without a high school diploma, immigrants and refugees to obtain a career technical education at no cost. The charter school is primarily funded through average daily attendance submitted to the California Department of Education and is part of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, legislation designed to strengthen the nation’s public workforce system.

Highlands Community Charter and Technical School helps community members finish their high school diploma and obtain courses for career technical education. The charter school also provides English-learning classes to members along with a full citizenship program that guides people into the process, including interviews. At the Marysville site, it provides English language development courses, an independent study high school program and a citizenship program. It is located at 715 C St. in Marysville.

A majority of students are English language learners and the average age of the students attending is 34, said Murdock Smith, executive director of Highlands Community Charter and Technical School.

“We’re creating generational change in families and an opportunity, not just a job,” said Smith.

Connecting with the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce through its Chamber’s Champion Circle will allow Highlands Community Charter and Technical School to connect employers to fill their needs in hirees and help students looking for career opportunities to obtain a pathway to their career.

“The reason for partnering with the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce organization is because they have tremendous respect and community involvement with businesses,” said Smith.

Some of the career technical pathways Highlands Community Charter and Technical School provide are those of truck driving, early childhood education, cosmetology, medical assisting, 10 different information technology pathways, multi-craft core curriculum construction trades, welding and others. Smith said the charter school currently serves over 300 Afghan women who are presently enrolled and has students with a wide variety of languages, with Spanish speakers being the largest population group. The charter school also gives parents with children an independent study option, in which most students throughout the school have been provided with Chromebooks.

“The goal is to have students finish their credentials or obtain their certificate,” said Smith. “This partnership with the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will help us provide job opportunities for our students.”

Smith said they are excited to also partner with Yuba County and bring early childhood education instructors into the workforce, particularly due to their large need in the county and state.