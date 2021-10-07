CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

Online fundraising campaign starts today in memory of Alec Flores

By Appeal Staff Report
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12l26C_0cJaBhrU00
Alec Flores, 13, was hit by an alleged drunk driver on Oct. 7, 2019 as he walked to school resulting in his death. Courtesy photo

For the second year, the Alec Flores Youth Sports Scholarship Corporation (AFYSSC) is hosting an online campaign to remember Alec Flores and raise funds for youth sports scholarships.

Alec Flores, 13, of Yuba City, was struck and killed by a drunk driver as he walked to school on Oct. 7, 2019. The online campaign starts today and runs through Oct. 17. To take part in the “10 For Alec Challenge,” participants are asked to make a video or show a picture of 10 of something, share it or post it on social media with the hashtag #10ForAlec, and then nominate someone else. The challenge is complete when people donate $10 or more, according to a news release.

“Alec loved the competition and camaraderie of sports. They had an incredibly positive impact on his life,” Luis Flores, Alec Flores’ father and AFYSSC president and CEO, said via the release. “We created this organization to help share the benefit of sports with as many kids possible.”

For more information and to donate, visit www.10foralec.com. Checks can also be mailed to Alec Flores Youth Sports Scholarship Corporation, c/o Tara Repka Flores, 1282 Stabler Lane, Suite 630-334, Yuba City, CA 95993.

“We want people to participate and have fun with this challenge,” Tara Repka Flores, Alec Flores’ mother and vice president of operations for AFYSSC, said in the release. “It seems the best way to remember him. In the future we hope we can hold an annual in-person memorial fundraising event.”

