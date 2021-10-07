CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sutter County, CA

Construction set to begin on housing

By David Wilson / dwilson@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 7 days ago

The Sutter County Affordable Housing Board (SCAH) took action Monday to allow the construction of a 32-unit housing development in Live Oak to begin.

Board members authorized a special purpose entity (LLC) to act as managing general partner of the project and also approved to enter into all necessary loan documents for the State Department of Housing and Community Development Multifamily Housing Program, according to Executive Director of the Regional Housing Authority Gustavo Becerra.

He said the project targets low-income families making up to 60 percent of the area median income. The median income for a family of four in Sutter County is $69,700, according to the California State Treasurer.

“We are looking to close our construction financing in a couple weeks and start construction soon thereafter,” Becerra said in an email.

The current project is phase three of development on the corner of N Street and Kristen Street, Live Oak. Phase one was completed in 2016 and included 56 units and total development costs of $16,454,000. The second phase was completed in July 2020 and included 24 units and total development costs of $9,574,000. Phase three is estimated to be completed in November or December 2022 depending on weather. Total development costs on phase three are estimated to be $16,727,000, according to Becerra.

He said total development costs equate to all associated costs in development including land costs, hard construction costs, all soft costs but not limited to architecture, engineering, local impact fees, legal fees, environmental fees, tender fees, Pacific Gas and Electric Company engineering fees, building permits, market studies, capitalizing reserves, and insurance.

In other business:

– Members nominated and approved Brynda Stranix to stay on as the Sutter County Affordable Housing Board president. Board member Suzanne Gallaty was nominated and approved as vice president of the board.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike Thursday, the first major walkout at the agricultural machinery giant in more than three decades. The union had said its members would walk off the job if no deal has been reached Wednesday. The vast majority of the union rejected a contract offer earlier this week that would have delivered 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others at the Illinois company known for its green tractors.
MOLINE, IL
The Hill

Kyrie Irving explains his decision to remain unvaccinated

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving on Wednesday explained his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 a day after his team announced it was suspending him because his stance made him ineligible to play or practice in their arena. Irving framed his decision as standing up for people who lose...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Sutter County, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
County
Sutter County, CA
City
Live Oak, CA
Fox News

FDA releases new salt guidance aimed at reducing levels

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday issued final guidance to the food industry for voluntarily reducing sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods. The agency aims to cut the average sodium intake by 12% – from 3,400 to 3,000 milligrams a day – over the next two and a half years.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Development#Construction Set
CBS News

Britain's Prince William says "greatest brains" should focus on saving Earth, not "space tourism"

London — Britain's Prince William has said that the brightest people in the world should focus on keeping Earth a livable planet in the future, not on space tourism. The prince's remark was released as an excerpt from an environmentally-focused interview with the BBC one day after actor William Shatner went to space on Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin capsule.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
3K+
Followers
230
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy