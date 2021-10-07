CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linda, CA

Man pleads not guilty to arson, attempted murder in Linda mall fire

By David Wilson / dwilson@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 7 days ago
A homeless man pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to counts of arson, attempted premeditated murder, and criminal threats related to the fire at the former Linda mall.

Thomas Paul Wright, 32, appeared in Yuba County Superior Court on Wednesday for his arraignment. Law enforcement pulled Wright out of the vacant building in the 6000 block of Lindhurst Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. He was originally arrested for a violation of probation. Further investigation determined that Wright lit insulation and other material inside the building on fire during a domestic confrontation.

The Yuba County District Attorney’s Office filed charges of arson, attempted premeditated murder, and criminal threats against Wright on Wednesday. He faces up to life in prison for the attempted murder charge and up to eight years on the arson charge. The public defender’s office was appointed to represent Wright.

Judge Julia Scrogin ruled that Wright would be ineligible for bail. She described the alleged actions taken by Wright including threatening to kill himself and his wife by saying he would burn down the building and then proceeding to allegedly light materials inside the building on fire.

“As we all know it did burn down,” Scrogin said.

Wright is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27 at 9 a.m. for a prehearing conference.

Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

