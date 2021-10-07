CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Introducing the Clean Energy Cybersecurity Accelerator

By U.S. Department of Energy
CleanTechnica
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn exciting new initiative has been created by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to catalyze the development of cybersecurity solutions for the nation’s clean energy grid of the future. The Clean Energy Cybersecurity Accelerator brings together federal infrastructure and expertise, asset owners in the energy sector, and technology innovators in a way that has not yet been done before.

