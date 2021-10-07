Jimmy Garoppolo creates confusion about his calf injury
The San Francisco 49ers’ communication breakdowns during the early part of the season appear not to be limited to the field. When quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left Sunday’s game against Seattle, a calf injury was the reason that was given. On Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Garoppolo had a calf contusion and the quarterback would be reevaluated in the next two days. It appeared to be positive news.49ers.pressdemocrat.com
Comments / 0