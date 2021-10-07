Jimmy Garoppolo creates confusion about his calf injury

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is questionable to return to the 49ers’ game against the Seahawks because of a calf injury he apparently suffered in the first half. Garoppolo played the first two quarters, but rookie Trey Lance replaced him for the opening drive of the second half. Garoppolo stood on the sideline without his helmet, about 15 yards away from head coach Kyle Shanahan, during the drive. He was briefly wearing a black device on his right calf.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO