Jimmy Garoppolo creates confusion about his calf injury

By Jack Hammer
Press Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco 49ers’ communication breakdowns during the early part of the season appear not to be limited to the field. When quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left Sunday’s game against Seattle, a calf injury was the reason that was given. On Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Garoppolo had a calf contusion and the quarterback would be reevaluated in the next two days. It appeared to be positive news.

San Francisco Chronicle

49ers' Garoppolo sidelined by calf injury, Trey Lance at QB in second half

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is questionable to return to the 49ers’ game against the Seahawks because of a calf injury he apparently suffered in the first half. Garoppolo played the first two quarters, but rookie Trey Lance replaced him for the opening drive of the second half. Garoppolo stood on the sideline without his helmet, about 15 yards away from head coach Kyle Shanahan, during the drive. He was briefly wearing a black device on his right calf.
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jimmy Garoppolo, Teddy Bridgewater affecting Week 5 waiver wire pickups

Jimmy Garoppolo and Teddy Bridgewater were knocked out of last week's games, giving Trey Lance and Drew Lock opportunities to see extended playing time. Jimmy G looks like he'll miss a few weeks, while Bridgewater could return as early as this week. Get the latest updates on their statuses and how Week 5 fantasy waiver pickups and QB rankings will be affected.
NFL
49erswebzone

“I’m hopeful it will just be a couple of weeks”: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo awaits word on injury

169 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo couldn't play in the second half of today's game against the Seattle Seahawks. He had to watch from the sideline as his team suffered a second-half collapse and fell 28-21 without him. It was San Francisco's second consecutive loss.
NFL
Audacy

49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo frustrated over latest injury, expects to miss a ‘couple weeks’

Jimmy Garoppolo is tired of being hurt. “It sucked. In between series I could feel it tightening up and everything. Thought I could gut it out. Tried to for the first half,” said Garoppolo, who said he injured his calf on the opening series Sunday in the 49ers’ loss to Seattle. “It’s just tough, man. I’ve been in this situation too many times and it’s getting real old.”
NFL
chatsports.com

Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a calf contusion and will be reevaluated Wednesday

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a calf contusion Sunday and will be re-evaluated Wednesday. However, Shanahan wouldn’t rule out Garoppoloo for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, which is great news for Jimmy. Garoppolo came out of Sunday sore, and the hope is that...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Injury Report Week 5: Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott, Jimmy Garoppolo, and more

As we roll into Week 5 of the NFL season, some of the NFL’s biggest names are hurt. Dallas Cowboys stars Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper, starting quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Teddy Bridgewater, and the Tennessee Titans’ top two wide receivers are all dealing with injuries of varying severity. Friday will be a critical day in determining their availability for this weekend’s games. Here’s the latest look at the Week 5 NFL injury report.
NFL
