It was a bumper crop at the farmers market. After 17 weeks, with two Saturday mornings left at the Glenview Farmers Market at Historic Wagner Farm, 19,528 people had attended. It's not the "crazy-good year" of 2013 in which farm director Jonathan Kuester said 31,000 people attended, but with two dates remaining 2021's attendance should surpass last year's total of around 20,000.

GLENVIEW, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO