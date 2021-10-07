UI settles Title IX lawsuit filed by women swimmers, will pay $400,000 and hire expert to make sure it follows the law

Paul Kirgis, dean of the University of Montana’s Alexander Blewett III School of Law, has resigned from his post. In a Thursday email to the law school community, Kirgis wrote: “I have come to the conclusion that the school of law and its students would be best served by a change in leadership.” The email also stated that Sally Weaver, an associate dean at the law school, is stepping aside from her position. Kirgis became dean in 2015, and before that was professor at St. John’s University School of Law, according to his website bio.

MONTANA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO