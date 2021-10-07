UI settles Title IX lawsuit filed by women swimmers, will pay $400,000 and hire expert to make sure it follows the law
The University of Iowa has agreed to pay $400,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging the university has been violating its obligation under Title IX to provide opportunities for female athletes, the Gazette reported on Wednesday afternoon. As part of the settlement, UI will also hire a sports law expert to monitor the Athletics Department’s compliance with Title IX.littlevillagemag.com
